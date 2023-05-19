FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno State will award honorary doctorates to two individuals this year during this commencement season.

Fresno State officials say the honorary doctorates are being awarded to entrepreneur and water technology expert Claude C. Laval III, and Holly Blossom Wyatt of the Picayune Rancheria of the Chukchansi Indians for her efforts to preserve the Yokuts language.

Claude C. Laval III – Fresno Sate

Laval will receive an honorary doctor of science and will be recognized during the commencement ceremony for the Lyles College of Engineering, scheduled for 8:00 a.m. Saturday, May 20, at the Save Mart Center.

Wyatt received an honorary doctor of humane letters and was recognized during the College of Arts and Humanities commencement ceremony Friday afternoon.

Holly Blossom Wyatt – Fresno State

Honorary doctorates are awarded on behalf of the California State University system and Fresno State in recognition of excellence and extraordinary achievement in significant areas of human endeavor that embody the objectives and ideals of the CSU system.