Fresno State holds third annual ‘Day of Giving’

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno State is holding its third annual “Day of Giving” Thursday.

This year’s goal is to reach 2,250 unique donors, a 5% increase over last year.

Donors can make a gift to a specific college, school, division or program that resonates with them, from among 19 participating areas, including the Jordan College’s Farm Fund, Athletics’ Student-Athlete Scholarship Fund and the Division of Continuing and Global Education’s Veterans Education Program.

Ramiro Merino is a Fresno State Graduate Student. He says while he was studying his bachelor’s degree he was apart of numerous clubs and organizations.

Merino said he had a great undergrad experience which is why he is giving back to his college.

Funds raised will be used for programs and initiatives to help fulfill Fresno State’s mission to boldly educate and empower students for success.

Victor E. Bulldog III was as Fresno State’s Day of giving greeting students and alumni and faculty and staff.

