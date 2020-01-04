Fresno State freshman shot and killed while visiting family in Delano over winter break

DELANO, California. (KSEE) – A Fresno State University freshman was shot and killed in Delano Thursday night.

Delano Police Chief Robert Nevarez says 19-year-old Nayeli Carrillo Gonzales was sitting on a bleacher at Cesar Chavez Park with a male friend around 10 p.m.

He says she was on winter break visiting relatives in Delano at the time.

“The two victims were at the park not involved in anything illegal, they were just talking when the subjects involved in the shooting approached them and fired multiple rounds in their direction striking two of them,” said Chief Nevarez.

Gonzales died on the scene. Her friend was also shot but is expected to survive.

Officers arrived on the scene quickly and were able to spot the suspect’s car driving away but were unable to find them. They describe the car as a dark-colored sedan.

Chief Nevarez says at this time, it does not appear that either of the victims knew the shooters and the motive is unclear.

“We don’t have any reason to believe either one of these subjects were involved in gang activity and at this time we are attempting to determine the motive for this shooting,” said Chief Nevarez.

A memorial of candles and flowers were laid out Friday by the bleachers where Gonzales was killed.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Delano Police Department at 721-3377 or call the Anonymous Tip line at 721-3369.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.