Fresno State football to play games at Bulldog Stadium without spectators during 2020 season

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Fresno State said Friday that it will play football games at Bulldog Stadium without any spectators this fall due to state guidelines.

In an email to fans, Terry Tumey, Director of Athletics, said that the current mandate implemented by Gov. Gavin Newsom to “help ensure the safety of our student-athletes, fans, and community,” prevented the Red Wave from seeing the games from Bulldog Stadium’s stands.

“I want you to know that while we are disappointed in not being able to have you and the rest of the Red Wave in Bulldog Stadium this season,” Tumey said.

Anyone who made a payment toward 2020 football season tickets will receive an email or phone call that will allow them to designate what the university does with the payment.

While fans won’t be able to see the Bulldogs play in-person this season, 2021 season tickets are available.

Tumey ended the email by saying, “We greatly appreciate your support and look forward to having you back in Bulldog Stadium for the 2021 season.”

