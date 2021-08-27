Fresno State football back at Bulldog Stadium at full capacity

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno State football is back this weekend, and for the first time in more than a year, the red wave will be allowed back at Bulldog Stadium to cheer on the team at full capacity.

The Bulldogs will be taking on the University of Connecticut Huskies on Saturday at 11 a.m.

“Our team is ready to go,” said Frank Pucher, Senior Associate Athletics Director at Fresno State. “Last year was incredibly rough for our football team and for our community, not being able to come together and cheer on the dogs.”

To celebrate the comeback, the university is throwing what they’re calling the biggest brunch party in the Valley, which includes the Club Red tailgate and an expanded Bulldog BLVD experience.



“We now have our Bulldog BLVD, our pregame fan fest area just over here on the east side of Bulldog Stadium, that’ll have food trucks from Fresno Street Eats, it’ll have live music and entertainment, it’ll have all sorts of kids activities,” said Pucher.

And just across the street from the stadium, the Bulldog Shop is debuting new merch, too.

“We have jerseys, we have shirts, we have sweatshirts, we have hats,” said Diane Brock, store manager. “We see a lot of excitement with customers coming in, they’re ready for football to start.”

“I’ve been shopping for new gear,” said transfer student Denise Leal. “Definitely recommend [the university] to get some biker shorts with a little Fresno State right here ‘cause that’s all I wear.”

Players will be showing off new gear during game time this year as well.

“We had new uniforms last season, first year with Addidas and no one got to see them, except for on TV,” said Pucher. “So in a sense they’re new to our fans to see them in person this year.”

Fresno State is following the state’s COVID-19 guidelines and asks unvaccinated fans to wear a mask at the game on Saturday.