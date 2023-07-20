FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno State Athletics released its game themes for the 2023 football season on Thursday as the Red Wave gears up for its six opportunities to support the ‘Dogs at home this fall.’

The home slate will kick off against Eastern Washington on September 9.

The 2023 game themes include:

Saturday, Sept. 9 vs. Eastern Washington – Heroes Night – Presented by Bud Light Celebrating all active duty military and veterans, first responders, and various heroes throughout the Central Valley The annual pregame ‘Run to Victory’ for all new students Jim Sweeney Ring of Honor Induction Ceremony at halftime WEAR WHITE – All fans are encouraged to wear white

Saturday, Sept. 23 vs. Kent State – Boots and Buckles Night – Presented by Best Drayage and Alltech Celebrating the Central Valley’s unique country and Western culture Cowboy hat giveaway for the first 4,000 students

Saturday, Sept. 30 vs. Nevada – Bulldog Fiesta – Presented by Sun-Maid and Univision Celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month and the Central Valley’s proud Hispanic community

Saturday, Oct. 28 vs. UNLV – Homecoming – Presented by Pepsi Pat Hill Ring of Honor Induction Ceremony at halftime Fright Night Halloween Celebration

Saturday, Nov. 4 vs. Boise State – Green V Fest – Presented by Table Mountain Casino Resort Celebrating the Central Valley’s robust agricultural industry and the ‘Green V’s’ various customs and traditions Celebrating Native American Heritage Month Spirit Fest

Saturday, Nov. 18 vs. New Mexico – Kids Day – Presented by American Pistachio Growers Senior Day for the football program, spirit program, and Bulldog Marching Band Future Farmers Day



Single-game tickets to all six home games will go on sale online Saturday, July 22 at 10:00 a.m. and can be purchased at GoBulldogs.com/Tickets or by phone at (559) 278-3647, or in person at the Bulldog Ticket Office located at the Northeast corner of the Save Mart Center from 10:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., on Monday, July 24.

Officials say season ticket options are still available for as low as $109.00 and that single-game tickets start as low as $22.00.

Season tickets for Fresno State students are on sale now and single-game student tickets will go on sale at a later date.