FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – As the Central Valley sits under an excessive heat warning with afternoon highs reaching well into the triple digits, Bulldog fans still plan to pack into tailgate lots and stadium seats.

“Those tailgate hours those 4 to 6 o’clock hours that’s when it’ll be hot, so plan accordingly, drink water while you’re out having fun, we have the best tailgate on the west coast, it’s awesome but just make sure you’re taking care of yourself out there,” Fresno State Senior Associate Athletic Director Frank Pucher said.

Pucher said the University is taking many steps to keep fans cool as the Bulldogs face off against the Cal Poly Mustangs.

“Fans are allowed to bring in one sealed bottle of water up to 24 ounces, Pardini’s concessions will be handing out free cups of water to anyone who needs one, feel free to go ask, there’s multiple cooling zones spread around the stadium, including a walk-in cooler where you can literally go in and cool off,” he added.

Kickoff is at 7:30, so it’ll start to cool down once the game starts and the sun sets. There are still multiple misting stations set up around the stadium too as the high heat lingers.

For long-time bulldog fan Hector Huerta, he says while he’s used to the heat, he’s glad the University is taking steps to keep fans cool.

“Anything they can do to mitigate the heat is a plus,” he said.

He added some advice, for freshmen and transfers not used to transfer students not used to tailgating in the Fresno heat.

“Get used to it fast! It’s not going to change or get any better!!”