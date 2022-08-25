FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Some Fresno State undergraduate students received free technology today to help them be successful as they work towards earning their diplomas.

Incoming freshman and transfer students were able to check out iPads and Apple Smart Keyboards at the Fresno State Library free of charge, as part of a program called DISCOVERe, established in Fresno in 2014. The computers that are loaned to students are returned upon graduation.

DISCOVERe personnel has already distributed 857 devices with almost 1,000 more appointments in the coming weeks.

The program allows students to use the iPads with specially designed courses. They also train faculty on incorporating mobile technology into their curriculum. The program has already proved critical when Fresno State had to suddenly pivot to virtual instruction during the shutdown of the early months of COVID.

Fresno State says approximately 6,100 students are eligible for the program this fall semester, and more than 31,000 students have benefitted from it over the last 8 years.