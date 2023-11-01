FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno State officials announced their seventh annual Day of Giving, a digital fundraising effort that will run from midnight through 11:59 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 2.

The fundraiser encourages alumni, friends, faculty, staff, parents, and students to demonstrate Bulldog spirit and the value of a Fresno State degree, officials say.

Donors can support the college, school, or programs they are most passionate about, such as student research, scholarships, internship programs, innovative learning environments, and much more. There are 20 giving areas to support, or donors can select “other” and type in the area of their choice.

Officials say $459,589 was raised during the 2022 Fresno State Day of Giving with 1759 donors from 39 states and four countries.

As in previous years, officials say the primary goal is participation and the broader goal is to engage new donors and invite them to join the Fresno State community to show collective impact. To participate, click here.