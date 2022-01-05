Fresno State begins Spring semester online

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two weeks before classes at Fresno State resume for the spring semester, a message was sent out to students and staff regarding changes for spring 2022 because of COVID-19 protocols.

According to the message:

“Fresno State will begin instruction virtually on Jan. 20, continuing through Jan. 28. In-person instruction will resume on Jan. 31. Individual courses within select disciplines may need to remain in-person during this time. These exceptions will be reviewed case by case, and instructors will communicate with their classes regarding delivery of instruction. In consultation with our local public health officials, we have developed this plan to mitigate the spread of the virus and help keep our campus community safe.“

The decision comes as Fresno County reports an increasing number of cases, which have prompted uncertainty regarding the Omicron variant.

In an effort to cut down the spread during the spring semester, the university will focus on the following strategies:

Increased vaccination rates (including a booster dose); Continuation of the face-covering mandate; Compliance with mandatory weekly testing (for vaccine-exempted individuals); and Support for rapid antigen testing.

However, during this time the campus will remain open. Hotspots are available in the DISCOVERe Hub on campus for students taking classes virtually for the rest of the semester.

As part of a system-wide California State University policy, all students, staff and faculty members on the Fresno State campus are still required to receive a COVID-19 booster shot in order to attend in-person instruction and activities.

The campus is offering vaccine and booster clinics for students, faculty and staff for free in North Gym 118 on the following days:

Tuesday, Jan. 11 7 – 11 a.m.

Tuesday, Jan. 25 3 – 7 p.m.

Thursday, Jan. 27 7 – 10 a.m.

To view the full message sent to students and staff of Fresno State, click here.