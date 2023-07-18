FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno State Athletics announced it will transition its football retired jersey recognition format to a Ring of Honor format in advance of the 2023 season.

Officials for Fresno State Athletics say the inaugural 2023 Ring of Honor class will feature two Bulldog legends in former head coaches Jim Sweeney (1976-77, 1980-96) and Pat Hill (1997-2011).

Jim Sweeney will be inducted posthumously during halftime of the Sept. 9 home opener against Eastern Washington and Pat Hill will be inducted during halftime of the Homecoming game against UNLV (Oct. 28).

Photo Credit: Fresno State Athletics Photo Credit: Fresno State Athletics

“It is not possible to create a Ring of Honor for Fresno State football that does not include Jim Sweeney and Pat Hill, and therefore they had to be the first inductees in our new format,” said Terry Tumey, Director of Fresno State Athletics. “Coach Sweeney and Coach Hill built this program and laid the foundation for the incredible success we’ve experienced for more than four decades and counting. I know the Red Wave will join us in celebrating these two Bulldog legends, and their families, this coming season to the level they deserve, which is a sold-out and passionate Valley Children’s Stadium.”

Athletic officials added that the Fresno State football alumni who previously had their jerseys retired will continue to hold that distinguished distinction and are now also considered charter members of the Ring of Honor.

Those include nine former players:

#4 Derek Carr

#8 David Carr

#9 Kevin Sweeney

#12 Trent Dilfer

#14 Vince Petrucci

#15 Davante Adams

#21 Dale Messer

#22 Lorenzo Neal

#83 Henry Ellard

The Red Wave will have its chance to purchase tickets to both games when single-game tickets go on sale on July 22nd.