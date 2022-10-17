FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A member of the coaching support staff at Fresno State is accused of shattering a pane of glass at the football game on Saturday — injuring a mother and her daughter.

The identity of the coach who shattered the pane of glass in the coach’s box, which is located on the west side of the stadium, is not being released.

Another member of the coaching staff says it was done in a moment of rage. Fresno State is not confirming that.

Athletic Director Terry Tumey says he is not one of the eleven on-field coaches and has been placed on administrative leave.

“They have no interaction with our organization or our team until we can do some work and understand what the proper direction is. He is absolutely devastated by this because he recognizes his action – unintended of course – affected someone else,” he said.

The incident reportedly happened after the San Jose Spartans scored a touchdown in the second quarter. Fresno State ended up winning the game 17-10.

Falling glass reportedly injured a mother and her child. Both were transported to Valley Children’s Hospital for treatment. The extent of their injuries is unknown.

“We want to make sure they’re very much taken care of in terms of understanding their health and what we can do to support that aspect of it. We want them to come back to Bulldog Stadium and feel good about it,” Tumey said.

Tumey says the actions of this coach do not reflect the university and they are going to put testing and safeguards in place to make sure nothing like this happens again.

“We want to do some investment now and address the needs now,” he said.

He hopes this is a learning lesson for the coach involved.

“We cannot legitimize the issues that happened here. All we can do is hopefully teach, correct, and make sure this young person learns from his mistake and does not ever do this again,” he said.