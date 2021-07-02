Fresno State announces new softball head coach

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno State Athletics has named a new softball coach following an incident that led to previous coach, Linda Garza’s, removal from the team.

Stacy May-Johnson has been selected as the program’s fifth head coach in Fresno State history, Terry Tumey, Director of Athletics announced on Friday.

Officials say May-Johnson has spent the last two seasons as the head coach at Utah Valley University.

Her coaching career has included stops in places such as Purdue University, the University of Louisville, the University of Iowa and Eastern Kentucky University.

May-Johnson also comes to the Valley with international experience after playing as a member of the women’s national team, according to officials.

Fresno State Athletics says May-Johnson helped Team USA secure a gold medal win at the Pan American Games, a World Cup of Softball Championship and a silver medal at the 2011 Canadian Open Fast Pitch International Championship.

During her time as the head coach at Utah Valley, May-Johnson accumulated an overall winning percentage of .507 in her two seasons with the school according to officials.

Fresno State Athletics says this average was compared to the team’s average winning percentage of .322 within the past five seasons prior to her arrival.

During her time as the associate head coach at Eastern Kentucky University in 2018 and 2019, officials say the Colonels had over 80 wins and won the 2018 Ohio Valley Conference Championship after winning 45 games, a school record for the university.

Eastern Kentucky was also third-team All-American, had five All-Region selections and ten All-Ohio Valley Conference picks during her time with the university, according to Fresno State Athletics.

Along with coaching, officials say May-Johnson was also an infielder for the Hawkeyes and a three-time All-Big Ten selection.

She also played professionally for the Chicago Bandits of the National Pro Fastpitch for five years where she earned recognition as 2006 NPF Rookie of the Year and was a two-time NPF MVP for Chicago, according to Fresno State Athletics.

“Her commitment to the holistic student-athlete experience is commendable, and we are excited for our softball student-athletes, and the Red Wave, as we begin the Coach May-Johnson era,” ays Director of Athletics Terry Tumey.

May-Johnson graduated from the University of Iowa in 2007 with a B.A. in accounting and B.S. in physics. She also has her master’s in physics from the University of Louisville in 2009.