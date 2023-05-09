FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE/KSEE) – Fresno State announced Tuesday what is described as a multi-year vision for the modernization of Fresno State’s athletic facilities.

The ‘elevate’ campaign is a bid to raise over $250 million to improve facilities. Fresno State says there are exploring several sources of funding for the projects outlined – most importantly, private support.

According to Fresno State, the master plan is to improve 18 of Fresno State’s sports programs, including:

Significant renovations to Valley Children’s Stadium, home of Bulldog football, including a new press box and premium club tower, improved accessibility to the stadium, multiple new premium seating and social gathering spaces, renovated suites, new video boards, new bathrooms, and concessions offerings, and many other structural and brand enhancements throughout the venue.

A fully renovated and expanded Duncan Athletic Building, including new locker rooms, meeting spaces, and coaches’ offices, plus a nutrition center for all student-athletes.

A renovated Ricchiuti Academic Center to enhance and expand the academic support provided to student-athletes, allowing them to excel in the classroom and as future leaders.

The expansion of the Ricchiuti Strength and Conditioning Center.

The build-out of new team offices for both the men’s and women’s basketball programs and a new sports performance center inside the Save Mart Center.

A new clubhouse for the baseball program, including a new locker room, team meeting spaces, and a hospitality deck for fans.

A hospitality deck at Margie Wright Diamond with modernized amenities for Bulldogs softball fans.

The construction of a new stadium to house both the soccer program and the track and field and cross country programs, located at Warmerdam Field. The relocation of the soccer stadium also allows for enhanced pregame festivities and expanded tailgating opportunities for Bulldog football games.

The construction of a dive tower and enhanced seating at the Fresno State Aquatics Center.

The construction of a new clubhouse for the tennis program and a new scoreboard at the Spalding G. Wathen Tennis Center.

Enhancements to team facilities for the volleyball program.

The construction of a new covered arena for the equestrian program.

Fresno State says they will launch significant fundraising efforts to move the plan forward. Future construction will take place in phases as the approval and funding for each phase are secured.

More information, including the full master plan, can be found at GoBulldogs.com/elevate.