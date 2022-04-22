FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — In a letter to the CEO of Starbucks, a representative from a Fresno location declared workers’ intention to unionize Thursday.

Starbucks Workers United, an organization that describes itself as “a union of Starbucks workers, by Starbucks workers, for Starbucks workers” posted the letter to its Twitter account. Addressed to Howard Schultz, the President and CEO of Starbucks, the letter says that workers at the Marks and Herndon Starbucks location intend to unionize.

“We have endured much in our attempts to create the Third Place in the wake of the pandemic; assaults by customers, witnessing a graphic and traumatic mauling in our parking lot, product shortages, staffing shortages, the list goes on,” the letter says.

In Nov. 2021, a man was arrested after police say he slashed an unidentified 41-year-old man with a sword outside of the Starbucks location. First responders say the man’s life was saved by an officer who applied a tourniquet before her was rushed to an area hospital.

“We are not compensated fairly for the volume of work expected of us given the staffing the way that it is,” the letter goes on to say. “We have repeatedly appealed with our management, and have been met with retaliation, discrimination, and a general disregard for our voices. This must change.”

The document is signed “in solidarity” by Benjamin Takemoto “and the partners at 28904”, the store number of the Marks and Herndon avenue location.

Representatives from Starbucks did not immediately return a request for comment but in March when a Starbucks location in the company’s hometown of Seattle became the first in the city to unionize, a spokesperson from the company released a statement saying, “We will respect the process and will bargain in good faith … We hope that the union does the same.”