FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The 5th event for the Fresno Sports Car Club autocross took place this weekend.

The event served as a place where car enthusiasts could really put their foot down with all the safety checks and rules in place with the Fresno Sports Car Club.

The weekend was split into two events with two different time trials. More than 50 cars participated in the events. The sports car clubs say this is the easiest way to get into motorsports.

One volunteer was excited to be there and experience his first autocross rally in the Central Valley.

“This weekend is actually my first time chairing an event, and it’s been an adventure, love that stuff, and that’s why we’re here. We’re here to watch cars older or newer just have fun and just send it,” said volunteer Chris Sochan.

If you missed this weekend’s rallies, the next weekend event is scheduled for June 4th and 5th in Fresno.