Fresno shooting leads to suspect shot by police near Chandler Executive Airport, officers say

FRESNO, California (KSEE) – A man is in critical condition in the hospital following a shooting by officers with Fresno Police late Thursday – which began after officers say the man shot a woman before attempting to flee the scene.

According to Fresno Police, the initial call at around 9 p.m. detailed a woman near Whitesbridge and Thorne avenues. The suspect attempted to flee the scene and the responding officers began a pursuit.

Officers say the pursuit ended with a crash near Chandler Executive Airport and the suspect was shot by an officer.

Both suspect and victim are in a critical condition in the hospital. No other injuries were reported.