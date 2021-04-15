Fresno shooting leads to suspect shot by police near Chandler Executive Airport, officers say

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FRESNO, California (KSEE) – A man is in critical condition in the hospital following a shooting by officers with Fresno Police late Thursday – which began after officers say the man shot a woman before attempting to flee the scene.

According to Fresno Police, the initial call at around 9 p.m. detailed a woman near Whitesbridge and Thorne avenues. The suspect attempted to flee the scene and the responding officers began a pursuit.

Officers say the pursuit ended with a crash near Chandler Executive Airport and the suspect was shot by an officer.

Both suspect and victim are in a critical condition in the hospital. No other injuries were reported.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com