Shooting injures 2 in Fresno, 1 critical, police say

FRESNO, California (KSEE) – Two people were injured following a shooting in central Fresno Thursday, according to police.

Officers say the victims were struck by gunfire at around 9:45 p.m. in the area of Fresno Street and Terrace Avenue. The call described shots fired at a home in the area.

#BREAKING: @FresnoPolice on scene at Park Grove Commons at Fresno and Clinton. They say two people were shot. We’re waiting for more info. @KSEE24 @CBS47 pic.twitter.com/qLJRFkySuN — A.J. Kato (@AJKatoTV) July 31, 2020

According to Fresno Police, the two victims were taken to the hospital. One is described as being in stable condition and the other in critical condition. Both were men in their 30s and were struck in the upper body.

Officers say they stopped a possible suspect vehicle at an apartment complex at Fresno Street and Clinton Avenue and three people inside ran from the vehicle. All three were taken into police custody and investigators are determining if they were involved in the shooting.

