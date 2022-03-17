FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno County Sheriff’s are investigating a shooting involving multiple people on Thursday night in Fresno County.

Deputies said they were called around 5:30 p.m. to the area of East Clarkson and South Cedar avenues for a possible shooting.

Deputies said when they arrived, the suspect ran from the scene.





Fresno County Sheriff’s are investigating a shooting in Fresno County

Deputies called in a helicopter and a short time later, they were able to find and capture the suspect in a nearby orchard.

Law enforcement could not release any information about how many people were shot or what their conditions were at this time.

Deputies said there was a gathering at the home before the shooting had occurred.

Law enforcement is still investigating the scene and is expected to be out there the rest of the night.

Deputies were not able to provide any further information about the suspect at this time.