FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office captured this aerial view along the Kings River Friday.

The view of the Kings River was shot near Highway 180 and Piedra Road. Deputies assigned to the drone unit captured video which shows flooding along the river near a mobile home park. Several RVs are seen surrounded by water.

In Wonder Valley at 7:00 a.m. Friday, Cal Fire rescue crews in boats had to fight through the rapidly rising Mill Creek to save several dogs and two women from a home.

Officials said they weren’t injured, but the strength and depth of the water rushing over the road to their home would have made it impossible for them to get out.

For more information about evacuations visit the Fresno County emergency evacuation map.