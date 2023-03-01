AUBERRY, Calif. (KGPE/KSEE) – There is so much snow in the communities above Highway 168, that Fresno County Sheriff’s Office “Snowcat Team” is fully staffed for the first time ever.

The Sheriff’s Office is all hands on deck to clear as much snow as possible, including some people who have gotten stuck in their own homes.

“I got two more feet last night. I got 12 feet over the last six days,” said Lee Parker.

Parker lives past Shaver Lake in Tamarack, and has stayed in his cabin since last week, but not by choice.

“I got 30-foot snow banks in my yard so I’m getting to a point where I can’t blow it out of my yard because there’s nowhere to go,” Parker said. “It’s the same way with the road up there where my cabin is in tamarack.”

The snow has completely blocked roadways and businesses, even homes are trapped underneath dozens of feet of snow.

“There’s way too much snow in the mountains for us to dig everybody out,” said Lt. Kathy Curtice.

Lt. Curtice is watching over the search and rescue teams and emergency response in Highway 168 and 180 communities.

We caught up with Lt. Curtice while she was bringing more supplies to machines called Snowcats that can go where other search and rescue vehicles can’t.

The Snowcats are fully staffed 24/7 in mountain communities.

“The snowcat is one of our tools we have with search and rescue,” Lt. Curtice said. “We use it for wintertime search and rescue operations, because of the heavy snowfall we have and the inability to get vehicles in and out of certain locations.”

While rescues remain an everyday thing, the American Red Cross shelter at Foothill Elementary School on Auberry Rd. was empty most of Wednesday.

Still, work continues for Caltrans, CHP, and all the other private snow removal companies, and those snowcats in the mountains.

While some locals can’t wait to get to the snow today, they want others to enjoy it safely tomorrow.

“I love the snow. I hope they get it open for everybody so they can enjoy it because it brings money to the area,” said Parker.

There is no set date for when Highway 168 will fully reopen.