Fresno Sheriff helicopter working with Search and Rescue to recover body of hiker at Mt. Humphreys

FRESNO COUNTY, California (KSEE/KGPE) — The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office is assisting rescuers to recover a hiker who fell and died on Mt. Humphreys, the Sheriff’s Office said Monday.

Around noon on Sunday, the Inyo County Sheriff’s Office contacted the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office regarding a hiker who fell off some large boulders along the western slope of Mt. Humphreys on the Fresno County side.

A witness from a different hiking group was able to scale the granite slope and determine the man was dead. That hiker made the report to the Inyo County Sheriff’s Office.

The Fresno County Sheriff’s EAGLE One helicopter flew the area and was able to see the body a few hundred feet below the peak of the mountain.

On Monday, EAGLE One is working with members of Search and Rescue out at the scene to try and recover the body.

Mt. Humphreys is just under 14,000 feet in elevation.

No other information was immediately available.

