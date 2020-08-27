Fresno sees large increase in homelessness, according to Point-in-Time count

Many worry the true implications of the COVID-19 pandemic and it’s impact on homelessness

FRESNO, California (KGPE) — The city if Fresno saw what’s being called a significant increase in homeless folks, according to the latest Point-in-Time count in Fresno and Madera Counties.

Despite the large increase and the implications of the COVID-19 pandemic still on the way, elected leaders did have some things to celebrate.

Overall, the Fresno-Madera Continuum of Care (FMCoC) reported an increase of 1,133 unsheltered and sheltered homeless individuals from 2019 to 2020. The city of Fresno was the biggest contributor to that, with 1,024.

Laura Moreno, chairwoman for the FMCoC, said a big concern is the current figures are probably larger since this count was done before the pandemic ramped up in March.

Since the beginnings, organizations like the Fresno Rescue Mission and the Poverello House said they’ve seen a big increase in new clients.

Another worry, though, is the state’s eviction moratorium, which is set to end Sept. 30. While it could be extended, there’s concern whenever it does end many won’t have enough to pay the rent that’s accumulated.

“If they’re on the edge right now, they’ve lost some of their income, and they haven’t been able to pay with their full income in three or four months — then that could be an insurmountable amount of money that they owe,” Moreno said.

There were some successes to celebrate. Moreno said nearly 1,300 homeless individuals were able to find permanent housing after using FMCoC services.

Fresno Mayor Lee Brand said there’s been a 150% increase of shelter placement with homeless individuals in the city.

“That’s before we had the federal and state funding that allowed us to place another 300 of our most vulnerable people into hotels and motels the past few months,” Brand said.

Another positive from this year’s count is the city of Madera saw no increase.

Just as the pandemic delayed this year’s count, it’s expected to delay next year’s as well.

