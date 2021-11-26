Fresno sees 2 apartment fires in 2 days, more than 20 people displaced in total

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – An apartment fire displaced multiple people Friday evening.

The fire in the Evergreen Apartment complex started around 5:30 p.m. and displaced 13 people. The fire comes just one day after another fire displaced 10 people yesterday at the Butterfly Grove Apartments in Fresno.

Unlike Thursday’s fire at the Butterfly Grove Apartments, the Evergreen fire was considered a two-alarm fire, meaning extra resources needed to be called to the scene to get that fire under control. One person was sent to the hospital for smoke inhalation.

“During that time one civilian had self-evacuated prior to our arrival, had burn injuries as well as smoke inhalation injuries. He was treated by firefighters here on scene then American Ambulance personnel transported him to an area hospital for further treatment, “said Fire Battalion Chief Bob Camp.

With the winter months here and Christmas just weeks away, Fresno fire officials are urging residents to take extra precautions when cooking, using space heaters or extension cords for Christmas lights.

The cause of both of the apartment fires, the Butterfly Grove fire and today’s Evergreen Apartment fire remain under investigation.

“We’re working with Red Cross to find some temporary housing or some opportunities for support for the people, our count for displaced people is about 13, nine adults and four children,” Camp said.

Fire officials said today’s fire damaged just one unit, but again, like yesterday, it affected the complex’s surrounding units. PG&E needed to cut power from all four of the units for the safety of the building.