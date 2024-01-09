FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Overnight lane closures along a portion of southbound Highway 99 in Fresno have been announced by the California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) for the weekend.

According to Caltrans, the overnight lane closures are scheduled for Friday, Jan. 12 during the night and Saturday, Jan. 13 during the morning for road repairs. Anyone encountering the closure at that time will find:

The number one and two lanes closed on southbound Highway 99 from Shaw Avenue to Ashlan Avenue.

Between 12:30 a.m. and 2 a.m., all southbound traffic will be diverted off at Ashlan Avenue off-ramp to southbound Highway 99 on the ramp at Ashlan Avenue.

All closures will happen between 9 p.m. on Jan. 12 and 6 a.m. on Jan. 13 and drivers are advised to use alternate routes during that time.

Caltrans says closures may continue for longer periods, if necessary, due to delays caused by weather or other uncontrollable events.