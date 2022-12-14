FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Christmas spirit is alive and well at Fresno Unified’s Kirk Elementary School after more than 200 hundred students received Christmas gifts through the generosity of the community.

The excitement of Christmas came to life Wednesday as students made noise when the jolly old elf himself made his grand entrance.

Holiday joy brought smiles to the faces of all the little ones there for Santa’s arrival

The annual Christmas gift giveaway has been going on at Kirk Elementary for more than a decade.

Every year kindergarten through second grade write letters to Santa, those letters are then given to locals who make a child’s Christmas wish a reality.

“Community members without even knowing the kid grab those letters, purchase those gifts, and brings them back wrapped,” said Tobiase Brookins principal of Kirk Elementary.

Second grader Briel Britton says she has a long Christmas list and a special request for old Saint Nick.

“I want to stay at the north pole for 2 weeks,” said Britton.

Briel may not have gotten a trip to the north pole but she did not leave empty-handed.

Teacher Tienesha Grier says this is a memorable day for her and her students.

“They’re getting things they longed for. They wrote that letter to Santa and Santa got them that gift; it’s very special,” said Grier.

Most of the kids will wait to open their gifts on Christmas morning while others just couldn’t wait.

Today will live forever in the hearts of little ones whose holiday season was made brighter by gifts coming from a caring community,