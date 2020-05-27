Fresno, Sanger open cooling centers as temps expected to rise above century mark

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — The cities of Fresno and Sanger have opened cooling centers for residents looking to beat the heat over the next two days.

Fresno has cooling centers opening from 1 to 7 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday at the following locations:

Ted C. Wills Community Center, 770 N. San Pablo Ave.

Frank H. Ball Neighborhood Center, 760 Mayor Ave.

To reduce the risk of spreading COVID-19, the use of any recreational equipment or games won’t be allowed while the cooling centers are opened to the public, said Mark Standriff, city spokesman.

Face masks will be provided to all visitors to the cooling centers. The city recommends that residents limit interaction and close contact with others, avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands and stay home if you are sick.

Fresno’s FAX bus system will provide free transit along normal routes to and from cooling centers while they are open. Riders must indicate they are traveling to a cooling center.

FAX riders are asked to refer to the system’s schedule to determine final evening departure time for buses providing service near cooling centers. FAX’s bus schedule is available here.

Sanger’s cooling center will operate at the city’s annex building, located at 1789 Jensen Ave, free of charge, from noon to 6 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday.

Both Fresno and Sanger open a cooling center when the National Weather Service indicates temperatures will reach or exceed 105 degrees.

Safety measures will be implemented due to the COVID-19 pandemic, said Joaquin Zamora, Recreation Supervisor. Everyone entering the cooling center will be required to sign in, wash their hands and wear a mask while in the building.

Social distancing will be required.

People who are sick or are exhibiting or experiencing virus-like symptoms will not be permitted to enter, Zamora said.

Residents are urged to remain indoors and to drink plenty of water. During the heat, residents are asked to check on friends and relatives — especially the elderly. Pets should have access to water and shade.

