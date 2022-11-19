FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A Fresno man was involved in a rollover crash that left him with serious injuries Saturday evening, according to the Fresno Police Department.

Officers say around 6:00 p.m. they received a call regarding a solo vehicle crash on Jensen and Elm avenues.

Upon arrival, police say they found an unconscious, but breathing, 24-year-old man inside his truck. He was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries and is currently listed in stable condition.

Authorities say the driver was traveling eastbound on Jensen Avenue at a high rate speed when the man lost control of the truck, causing it to roll over into a tree.

The Fresno Police Department is unaware at this time if drugs or alcohol played a factor in this crash.