Fresno restaurants preparing to reopen their dining rooms, following CDC guidelines

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) — Many Fresno restaurants are getting ready to reopen their dining rooms, after the county’s announcement on Thursday. It’s been about nine weeks since restaurants had to close their dining rooms because of the coronavirus pandemic.

County officials gave the green-light for dine-in services, as long as restaurants follow CDC guidelines. But come Tuesday, these seats will have folks sitting in them once again.

“It’s going to be like Christmas morning to us, having people back in here and hearing that joy and laughter is something I just absolutely can’t wait for,” said Alex Costa with The Mad Duck Craft.

The Fresno County Board of Supervisors says restaurants will have to follow state and CDC social distancing guidelines.

Costa says they’re already on top of it.

“We’ve reconfigured our dining room to make sure people are 6 feet apart, we’re actually going to put in some partitions in our fixed seating, which is our booths to better protect people,” Costa said.

They also put up touch-less hand sanitizer devices at each entrance.

Costa says employees will wear protective gear and they’ll limit access to the dining room.

“I’m ready, it’s time you know, sitting in the backyard and hanging out is getting old,” said Anthony Aguilar, a Fresno resident.

Costa says they still encourage customers to wear face coverings and will continue to have take-out. But he promises a fun dine-in experience.

“It’s going to be happy, you’re not going to feel like you’re in an ICU but it is going to be with the utmost care and precaution,” Costa said.

