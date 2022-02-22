FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — When life gives you limes, you make margaritas on National Margarita Day!

According to the National Day Calendar, margaritas are the most common tequila-based drink served in the country.

No one knows who first created the drink, but myth tells of margarita origins going back as far as 1938.

The margarita was popularized with the 1977 release of Jimmy Buffett’s song “Margaritaville.”

Whether you enjoy the drink on the rocks, with a salted rim, or blended up, here are some restaurants offering deals for National Margarita Day:

Local restaurants offering deals

Papi’s Mex Grill

Papi’s is located at 1568 East Champlain Drive in north Fresno. Because Taco Tuesday also lands on National Margarita Day, the restaurant is offering deals on food and drinks:

Margaritas:

$5 patron margarita

$7 Papi’s margarita

$7.50 flavored margarita (pomegranate, cucumber jalapeño, watermelon, spicy mango, or hibiscus)

Bobby Salazar’s

This Fresno and Clovis staple will be offering $5 well margaritas, $6 Don Julio margaritas, $7 patron margaritas.

Toledo’s Mexican Restaurant

All three of Toledo’s Mexican Restaurants will be featuring an “All day happy hour.”

Margaritas will be sold starting at $6.00 and Happy Hour appetizers will be served starting at $5.00.

Their locations are:

6737 N. Milburn & Herndon. The phone number for this location is 559-437-3959.

8048 N. Cedar & Nees. The phone number for this location is 559-438-5944.

1125 Shaw Ave. in Clovis. The phone number for this location is 559-298-0290.

Restaurant chains offering deals

Applebee’s

The chain doesn’t have a nationwide margarita deal Monday, but some franchise locations will have specials. You can enjoy your choice of a Tipsy Cupid, which is basically a vodka lemonade, or a Date Night Daquiri with the chain’s Smoocho Mucho Sips.

Chili’s

Chili’s has a variety of margarita deals Monday including $3 house margaritas, $5 Presidente and $7 premium margaritas.