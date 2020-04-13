COVID-19 Information

News Coverage

Symptoms

Prevention

Yes, We're Open

Fresno restaurants donated meals to local hospitals on Easter Sunday

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) — Local hospitals received special meals after several Fresno restaurants donated meals on Easter Sunday.

The Fresno chapter of the California Restaurant Association rallied local restaurants to deliver 380 meals to Community Regional Medical Center, Clovis Community Hospital, Fresno Heart & Surgical Hospital, Kaiser Permanente Fresno Medical Center, Saint Agnes Medical Center, and Valley Children’s Hospital.

“At Community Medical Centers with our three hospitals, Fresno Heart Surgical, Community Regional, and Clovis Community, we have a lot of people working. We have 8,600 employees. That’s like a city and 1,400 doctors. Where they’re bringing food to them and taking care of them so they can take care of other people. It’s priceless,” Katie Zenovich with Community Medical Centers said.

The restaurants that donated included:

  • 13 Prime Steak
  • Campagnia
  • Harris Ranch Inn & Restaurant
  • KFC
  • KuniSama
  • The Mad Duck
  • Max’s Bistro
  • Namikaze
  • Papi’s Mex Grill
  • The Point Patio Bar & Bistro
  • Rocket Dog Gourmet Brats and Brew
  • Sabor Mexican Bar & Bistro
  • Sal’s Mexican Restaurants
  • Trelio
  • Vino Grille & Spirits.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Don’t Miss

Sunday Service
Best of the Valley
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
Bulldog Insider: The Podcast
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know