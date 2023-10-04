FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE/KSEE) – A Fresno restaurant is getting a second chance after it was forced to close following what was described as a racist and unfounded rumor.

More than four months have passed since owner David Rasavong of Fresno’s “Tasty Thai” was forced to close up shop. Now, he’s opening a new location called Love and Thai at 4821 E Butler Avenue in Fresno.

Rasavong says the new name of the restaurant was inspired by those in the community who continued to give their support.

“We really want to thank everybody that came to our support over the past few months. it wasn’t easy. but the part that really touched us, was not just the ones who knew us, the family and friends that reached out and was there for us. but it was the people that didn’t even know us, some not even here locally, some from across the country, from across the globe,” said Rasavong.

The restaurant ‘Love and Thai’ will have its grand opening on October 19. For more information on the grand opening, click here for the restaurant’s Facebook page.