FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A Fresno restaurant owner says the criminals who have done more than $100,000 in damages to his business aren’t afraid of law enforcement.

Restaurant owner Manny Perales says his business has fallen victim to countless break-ins and vandalism.

In June his restaurant, Yosemite Falls Cafe just off Highway 99 and Ashlan Avenue, was broken into and vandalized.

“For example, when they broke into our Ashlan property that was over $160,000 in damage,” said Perales.

That was the final straw, prompting Perales to close the Ashlan and 99 location.

“I got calls from all kinds of departments; they came out, they fingerprinted it, I tried to follow up with that weeks later and even months later and they have no record of them coming out.” Perales continued.

His frustration continues with Sunday morning’s most recent act of vandalism.

Someone threw a rock through the front window of his other restaurant, the Yosemite Falls Cafe on Blackstone Avenue, just north of Shaw Avenue.

Perales is calling on the police to hold those responsible accountable saying, “There is no punishment for these vandals, there is no follow-up to try to make examples out of these people.”

Last month, the Blackstone merchants association held a meeting to express their concerns to city officials.

Despite the meeting, crime continues to be an ongoing issue.

“That needs to happen or our county and our city is going to look worse and you’re going to see boarded-up buildings even more than they are now,” said Perales.

We reached out to the Fresno Police Department and Fresno City Councilmember Tyler Maxwell for comment, and received no response.