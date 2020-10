FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) — A fire destroyed McCoy’s Coffee Shop early Thursday morning in southeast Fresno.

The Fresno Fire Department said the fire started around 12:30 a.m. at the coffee shop near Kings Canyon and Clovis avenue.

The Fresno Fire Battalion chief said the building is a total loss.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

