Fresno residents work to improve local neighborhood

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A small neighborhood group in Fresno is working to make their community a cleaner and safer place to live.

Residents from the Tarpey Village community have been working to improve their neighborhood for the past three years by removing trash from main avenues and streets in hopes of making their neighborhood a better place to live.

One Tarpey resident has even been participating in neighborhood cleanups for 29 years.

Photo Credit: Carlos Martinez

Photo Credit: Carlos Martinez

Photo Credit: Carlos Martinez

Photo Credit: Carlos Martinez

Photo Credit: Carlos Martinez

Photo Credit: Carlos Martinez

On Saturday morning, residents from the community participated in one of their annual neighborhood cleanups which took place along Clovis Avenue and between Ashlan and Gettysburg avenues.

The Fresno County Road Division also participated in the cleanup, providing participants with vests and installing safety signs and cones to keep everyone safe.

Residents say they are hoping more people will feel encouraged to join them in their cleanup efforts to improve the neighborhood.

Those interested in participating in Tarpey resident events are encouraged to attend the group’s annual meetings, which take place at the Clovis Police Department on the first Monday of each month.

Local law enforcement officials also attend the meetings to discuss neighborhood crime, traffic, and other issues with the community’s residents.

To learn more, people are encouraged to follow the group’s Facebook page for new updates.