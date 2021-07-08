Fresno residents shook by 5.9 magnitude earthquake near Central Valley

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – A magnitude 5.9 earthquake shook up residents across California today. The U.S. Geological Survey says the earthquake hit at 3:49 p.m. near Markleeville, California, which is just 30 miles south of Lake Tahoe.

Many of the shoppers at the River Park Shopping Center did not feel the earthquake up here today.

So far officials have said there have not been any reports of injuries or damage.

In northern California, a video shows backed-up traffic after boulders fell down on Highway 395 shortly after the earthquake occurred.

Down at a home in Lodi, California you can see a fan and window blinds swaying back and forth from the impact of the earthquake.

Here in Fresno, resident Mark Baur, was in his truck parked outside of River Park Shopping Center when the earthquake hit.

“I was sitting there for maybe 15 minutes, with an island, and all of a sudden it felt like someone was shaking the car, really a lot, and I looked back like, ‘Is someone shaking the car?’. And I just sat there and finally I went inside and saw my wife and she said did you feel the earthquake?”

Officials say there were around a total of 40 aftershocks after the earthquake took place.