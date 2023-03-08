FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A neighborhood meeting was held this evening at Liberty Elementary School in Fresno to discuss concerns within the city.

One of the top priorities city leaders discussed was the next round of storms coming to Fresno.

“We’d love to have residents be confident the city of Fresno is in a good position,” said Scott Mozier, Public Works Director for the City of Fresno. “Crews are on call ready to respond to any number of concerns.”

With this next series of storms, Mozier said they are keeping a close eye on storm basins located throughout Fresno.

“If water needs to be pumped between basins the flood control district handles that and our crews are ready for that whether we have one inch or three inches,” he said. “They are much fuller than they have been in the drought years but we do have 3-4 inches of capacity as has been reported to the city by the Flood Control District.”

Mozier said they’ve been meeting daily with the Fresno Metropolitan Control District and the Irrigation District daily to figure out what to do next.

“Another capacity is the Fresno irrigation district who are at times able to take water back into them and they’ll be able to store that downstream for the coming farming season for the growing season.”

Officials are advising residents to keep their properties clear and make sure their gutters are flowing and not blocked with debris.

Residents are encouraged to call 311 or download the FresGO app to report any damage.