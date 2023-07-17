FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – If you want to cool off, or just get your kids out of the house this summer, you don’t have to look too far.

The City of Fresno has a variety of free pools and splash pads for everyone young and old to enjoy.

Fresno residents packed the area at Mosqueda Pool to take advantage of the opportunity to cool off with triple-digit heat.

Some, like Kerrissa Starks, just say it’s the best option with scorching temperatures.

“I hate, like when it’s hot and I want to be in my bed. But then it’s hot. So, then it’s too hot to be in my bed, but I don’t know where else I wanna go, you know?” she said.

Some say it’s a summer ritual.

“We come to the pool here sometimes every day, sometimes once a week,” said Kerrissa’s sister, Christiana.

Others, like elementary schooler Natalia Rios, just use the time to perfect their skills.

“I can do a front flip,” she said, before doing just that.

Mosqueda Pool is one of nine total pools in the city of Fresno, each of which is open from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. every day this summer.

There are three full-sized pools, four “learner” pools, and two wading pools.

“All of our recreation swim is open to the public free of charge. We do have some capacity issues at some locations so if we do get to capacity there will be a small wait,” said Aaron Aguirre, director for Fresno PARCS.

They just ask residents to bring a towel, and maybe some water shoes.

The City’s eight splash parks are open from 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. daily for residents that swimming is not their thing.

If you’re looking for additional info about the city’s pools and splash parks, you can find it here by clicking here.