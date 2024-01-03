FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Northwestern Mutual announced Wednesday that a resident from Fresno is receiving a $10,000 grant through Northwestern Mutual’s Childhood Cancer Survivor Scholarship program.

Northwestern Mutual awarded Fresno resident, Jakob Barrera with a $5,000 renewable scholarship and was awarded money for being a part of the company’s 2023 Childhood Cancer Survivor Scholarship program which totals to $10,000.

Northwestern says as part of its ongoing efforts to alleviate the financial burden of families affected by childhood cancer, through its foundation and Childhood Cancer Scholarship program is dedicating $500,000 in combined scholarships to 50 childhood cancer survivors and childhood cancer siblings.

According to Northwestern Mutual, Barrera for many years didn’t want to share his story as he feared that people would see him differently but he then realized that his unique story could inspire others.

“In the future, I hope to help and inspire others, whether that be through working as a firefighter, local volunteering or by sharing my story,” Barrera said. “My life was saved by the wonderful staff at Valley Children’s Hospital, and I want to be able to help save more kids like me. Through the Childhood Cancer Survivor Scholarship, Northwestern Mutual is helping me earn a degree in public health and get closer to achieving my long-term goals.”

Barrera is currently pursuing a public health degree at Fresno State is hoping one day to become a firefighter.