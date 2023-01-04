FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A resident from Fresno is among the first Peace Corps volunteers to return to overseas service since the agency’s global evacuation due to the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020, when The Peace Corps suspended global operations and evacuated nearly 7,000 volunteers from more than 60 countries.

Reuben Stavros of Fresno says he previously served as a Peace Corps officer in Ghana and wanted to repeat the experience. He is now going to Ecuador.

I hope to improve my Spanish language skills and teaching abilities. I am looking forward to living in Ecuador. Reuben Stavros – Fresno’s Peace Corps Volunteer

Stravos graduated in 2012 from Cal State University Maritime Academy with a bachelor’s degree in marine engineering technology and this time he will serve as a volunteer in Ecuador in the education sector.

This year’s group is a combination of first-time volunteers and volunteers who were evacuated at the beginning of 2020.

They will undergo a three-month training and will help the host communities on projects in the sectors of agriculture, community economic development, education, environment, health, or youth development and will aid in the COVID-19 response and recovery work.

Peace Corps is recruiting volunteers to serve in 56 countries around the world. Americans interested in joining the program should apply at www.peacecorps.gov/apply