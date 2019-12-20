Fresno Rescue Mission volunteers to serve 500 meals to community Friday

Local News

by: Alliz Clavijo

Posted: / Updated:
Fresno Rescue Mission

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) — The Fresno Rescue Mission is inviting the community to their annual Christmas Holiday Luncheon on Friday morning.

The program will include music, a short message and free coffee.

The luncheon will be held in the chapel building at the Fresno Rescue Mission located at 239 G. St.

They will open their doors at 11 a.m.

About 35 volunteers prepared 500 meals.

The Fresno Rescue Mission is a non-profit organization that reaches out to alleviate homelessness, addiction, and poverty in the Fresno County area.

