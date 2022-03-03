FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A popular Hmong leader in Fresno passed away this week. Nhia Long Vang died early in the morning on March 2.

According to Cher Vang, vice-president of the Special Guerrilla Unit (SGU) Veterans chapter in Fresno, Nhia Long Vang was a former Major and was recruited to help the U.S. government fight the North Vietnamese from 1961 to 1975. Nhia Long Vang then came to the United States in 1981 and has lived in the country since then.

“He has been a great leader to the Hmong communities,” said Cher Vang. “He’s very instrumental to the Hmong community in the Central Valley.”

Cher Vang says Nhia Long Vang encouraged unity and friendship with other communities – and encouraged education for the Hmong people.

“Don’t give up, that’s something that he always told me,” said Cher Vang. “Sometimes I feel very discouraged but he said ‘don’t give up.’ That’s the legacy that he left with me and something I learned from him that I will keep forever.”

Nhia Long Vang had 13 children and over 90 grandchildren.

In a post on Facebook, Fresno Mayor Jerry Dyer wrote that Nhia Long Vang was a “tremendous leader who will be sorely missed.”