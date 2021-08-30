Fresno Red Cross volunteer heads to Louisiana to help with Hurricane Ida relief efforts

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – Even though Hurricane Ida devastated a region thousands of miles away, the impacts are being felt here in the Central Valley– especially for those with family living in that area.

Before roofs were blown off and streets flooded, Fresno Red Cross volunteer Nicole Maul landed in Louisiana.

“Being a native Californian, we don’t have disasters like this,” said Maul.

She hunkered down in Baton Rouge as Hurricane Ida made landfall.

Now, an around-the-clock operation for more than 600 Red Cross volunteers getting resources to those who need it most.

“We are packing up these big 53-foot trailers, we have our emergency food trucks,” Maul said.

Sunday night, more than 2,500 people slept in 60 Red Cross shelters across Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

As rescues continue, that number is expected to grow.

“When I go back home it’s always sad for me, post-Katrina,” explained Davey D, a Y101 radio host and New Orleans native.

Davey D says he hasn’t slept much the past two days.

“Crazy, look at all this, I didn’t even shave this morning,” Davey D said.

His family, including his 82-year-old mother who lost her home during Hurricane Katrina, evacuated to Florida and are now getting the first glimpse of their neighborhood in Slidell, where some areas are underwater.

“As I get older and see my friends just go through this over and over it’s like despair, I can’t do anything to help,” said Davey D.

As of now, he thinks the family homes were spared.

“It’s the neighbors taking care of the neighbors, that’s the beautify of social media”

Neighbors even from afar, like Nicole.

“You can become a volunteer and share your time and talents. Or consider making a financial donation and we can help get relief for the people who need it the most,” said Maul.