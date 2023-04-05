FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno Mayor Jerry Dyer announced that Fresno has received a Prohousing Designation from the Governor’s Office for commitment to increasing housing.

This distinction will help Fresno become eligible for funding incentives and additional resources through state grant programs, officials say. These funds will allow Fresno to speed up the production of housing as we work to meet our housing needs.

“Earning this distinction demonstrates our commitment to increasing housing as quickly as we can, and the additional funding it unlocks will create new opportunities to help address the housing crisis we face,” said Mayor Jerry Dyer. “This designation comes at a critical time as we work to address availability and affordability in Fresno.”

Fresno was one of eleven new jurisdictions announced. To date, there are a total of 22 communities designated as Prohousing in California, according to officials.