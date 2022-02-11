Fresno receives multimillion-dollar grant for outdoor access for low-income youth

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) -The state of California is investing millions of dollars into some of the most disadvantaged neighborhoods in Fresno. On Friday, city and state leaders revealed details about the project, aimed at supporting low-income youth.

It includes a $6 million renovation at Radio Park near downtown.

“That work is gonna start right away. And what we’re going to see is a splash park and covered walkway, covered pavilion, a soccer field and a number of other things,” said Fresno Mayor Jerry Dyer.

The money will also fund trips to national parks and beaches, as well as other outdoor adventures in the Central Valley for teens, and hands-on agriculture training for kids.

“Basically, this is a training and learning tool for all of them ’cause when we talk about farming, we talk about food security,” said Roger Brown, President, and CEO at Building Youth Tomorrow Today.

The project also includes building a new park at Milburn and Dakota thanks to another $8.5 million from the Newsom administration.

“What we take for granted as adults, our youth cherish. And sometimes they don’t even have the opportunity to get out of their neighborhood, they don’t get to experience the great outdoors. They haven’t been to Yosemite, Kings Canyon National Park.”

“Helping kids from all our communities get outdoors and into nature supports their physical, emotional, and mental health,” said State Secretary for Natural Resources Wade Crowfoot. “Governor Newsom has been clear on our goal: Enable all Californians to get outdoors and explore our natural places, historical sites, and diverse cultures. Launching this grant program today is a big step toward this vision.”

“This funding augments our Measure P dollars that we have locally, as well as some of the federal dollars we received through the American Rescue fund,” said Dyer, adding that there is no set timeline yet for when the renovations will be completed.

The Youth Community Access Program’s first-ever grants will fund projects from San Diego to Siskiyou counties, with 65 projects that bring youth in underserved communities into parks, nature, and places of cultural and historic landmarks.