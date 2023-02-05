FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno Mayor Jerry Dyer is setting a high standard, calling for zero pedestrian fatalities after the city received 400,000 dollars to make the streets of Fresno safer.

“For the last three years, we have seen a significant uptick in pedestrian deaths as well as cyclists that are killed in our roadways,” said Fresno Mayor Jerry Dyer.

In the month of January, six pedestrians and one bicyclist were struck and killed by cars.

In 2022, 28 people were killed while crossing a street along with seven bicyclists.

“A lot of that has to do with the fact that a lot of our streets that are built are not bicyclist friendly not pedestrian-friendly,” Mayor Dyer continued.

Just last week the city received four hundred thousand dollars from the federal government to design an action plan to make city streets safer for everyone in the community.

“That’s what we have to do for pedestrians and bicyclists in our community not one single death is acceptable,” said Mayor Dyer.

The plans are still being drawn up, but advocates like Joe Martinez who lost his son paul, say the plans are long overdue.

“No parent no parent should ever experience the pain I’m feeling now it’s something I will feel for the rest of my life,” he continued, “Paul was crossing the street it was dark not well lit there was a crosswalk but it was too far away to reach Paul crossed the street thinking it was safe the motorist was… speeding and struck and killed Paul.”

It’s not known when the plans will be drawn up and implemented but mayor dyer says the city will continue to work to end pedestrian fatalities.