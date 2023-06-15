FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The City of Fresno received a $17 million state grant aimed at helping the city’s homeless population, according to the City of Fresno officials on Thursday.

Funds for the “Encampment Resolution Program” will go to shelter operations, the building of new shelters, mental health resources, and more.

Mayor Jerry Dyer says it was essential to put some of the money towards temporary housing.

“$5.3 million of that was for the purchase of the Clarion Hotel on Blackstone that we are now utilizing for emergency shelter as well as bridge housing,” he said.

Mayor Dyer says the purchase of the hotel provides an additional 115 rooms for shelter, and the money will go towards mental health resources.

“Service providers at the Clarion, as well as Village of Hope. And it also supports our outreach efforts. So really a comprehensive plan that we had submitted that dealt with outreach services and housing,” said Dyer.

As for permanent housing, the mayor said an additional $1 million of the grant money will go towards the building of future tiny homes, and the city is currently in the process of constructing 26 tiny homes for southeast Fresno.

Even after the news Thursday, doubt still sat in the minds of Fresno homeless advocates.

“Is it gonna go towards the services that we’re told it’s gonna go to? It’s what goes through my mind. We’ve received millions and millions already and we have thousands more on the street,” said Dez Martinez, CEO of We Are Not Invisible.

Martinez said, while additional mental health services and housing would be a step in the right direction, she and others want more.

“Safe camps, harm reduction camps, safe parking, more family shelters, and transitional shelters. And I would love finally love to see tiny homes because we’ve been promised that since Swearengen was in office,” she said.

Dyer said the city is working as fast as it can, and he just asked that the unhoused population stays patient and that they’re going to continue to seek out funds as well as resources to help the best they can.