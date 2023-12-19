FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – On Monday Pope Francis gave his formal approval which allows catholic priests to bless same-sex couples.

The announcement surprised many.

“I stopped, I was like wait what, it was shocking,” said Robin McGehee, who is a community organizer. “It was a shock at first but then it became heartwarming, especially at this time of Christmas, it felt like a gift.”

McGhee hopes this decision will help chip away at the internalized homophobia that someone might have because they grew up in a church and heard messages that were not welcoming.

“I think it’s a huge step, and you have seen with this particular pope he’s moving closer and closer to giving that dignity and giving that acceptance to an LGBTQ person,” said McGhee.

But some Catholics who have grown up in the church have been left confused and unsure about what the pope’s blessing really means.

“Are we supposed to not believe what we believed before and go to a new way of thinking? I don’t know, that’s the question I think,” said Jolaine Cornwall.

The Diocese of Fresno says blessings have already been available to anyone and that the act of giving someone a blessing is very quick.

“Blessings are typically really short. It’s a person coming to the clergy seeking grace from the holy spirit trying to get closer to God,” said Chandler Marquez, who is the Director of Communication, for the Diocese of Fresno.

The clergy member will then pray over them and end it with the sign of the cross.

Though this is a big step for any pope to take, not much is changing.

“The pope’s declaration approves clergy members to give blessings to same-sex couples but simultaneously it reinforces that the doctrine of marriage in the catholic church does not change,” said Chandler.

The Diocese says the blessing serves as a reminder to the church body of how people should treat each other.

“It’s really simple, the pope’s declaration reminds us Catholics that we need to continue to be a welcoming church to everybody,” said Chandler.

Those blessings cannot take place at a time of a civil union and they cannot resemble any sort of catholic marriage ritual.