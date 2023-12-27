EDITOR’S NOTE: This article was updated because Wallethub altered its calculations to rank Fresno the No. 10 neediest city in the U.S.

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Homelessness and poverty, along with food insecurity, are issues that could affect any city. A needy city is not necessarily only affected by those two, but it could also be affected by other non-visible factors such as overcrowding in housing units and poor mental health.

According to wallethub.com, Fresno is the tenth-neediest city in part due to having the highest homelessness rate in the nation. Life for the city’s homeless population is difficult because the city has also instituted laws against things like begging, loitering, and sleeping in public places.

“When most people hear the word ‘needy,’ they immediately think about physical needs like food, healthcare, and shelter. Many other factors that can contribute to a city’s neediness aren’t immediately obvious,” said Cassandra Happe, Wallethub analyst. “Cities also need to address problems like school dropout rates, lack of access to quality internet, overcrowding in housing units, poor mental health, and more.”

Even for people in Fresno who do have housing, officials say conditions aren’t necessarily great since the city has one of the highest rates of occupied housing units that are severely overcrowded, which means more than 1.5 people per room.

Although Fresno is known for its agriculture, officials say it also has a relatively high food insecurity rate, which does not allow residents to enjoy the fruits of their labor.

To determine the cities with the neediest populations, WalletHub officials compared over 180 U.S. cities based on 28 key indicators of economic disadvantage, such as child poverty, food insecurity, and uninsured rates.

The two neediest cities in the United States according to the report are Detroit, MI, and Brownsville, TX, respectively.