FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – With rain hitting the Central Valley Tuesday, street flooding in the city of Fresno created hazardous driving conditions for many.

Floods diverted some drivers and forced others to take the risk and try and make it through.

For Fresno Public Works on days like Tuesday, it’s an all-hands-on-deck approach as workers from other departments are moved to help out on the roads.

Crews hop from flood to flood and try to work as fast as they can to clear out storm drains.

“In the city of Fresno, we maintain over 1,800 miles of roads. And all of those have drains and gutters and everything we’ve gotta maintain,” said Brian Russell, assistant director at Fresno Public Works.

Crews do get some help from technology though, as some use the likes of a vacuum fodder combo truck, which not only vacuums debris out of pipes but can flush it out of pipes as well.

“What that crew behind us has done is cleaned out pine needles and some debris that has accumulated in the pipe and restored the drainage,” said Russell. As so much water fell onto city streets, it was a constant battle as floods broke out seemingly everywhere.

Russell recommended that people avoid those areas if possible.

If not, proceed with caution and watch for their crews.

“We really ask to slow for the ‘cone zone’. I mean we want to make sure everybody comes home safe. Not only the drivers and the public but also our workers. So yeah, please slow down and be cautious and take your time,” said Russell.

If you happen to notice any floods in the city of Fresno, Russell recommended you report by calling 311, or you can do so on the FresGO app.